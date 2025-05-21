Huge new Garmin update! Fenix, Enduro, and Tactix users can now access loads of handy new features and fixes

Kit out your Garmin with all the latest updates

Wedded to your Garmin ? We've got good news for you, as the smartwatch specialist has just dropped a huge new update for some of the best Garmin watches on the market, including the high-tech Fenix E, Fenix 8, Enduro 3, and Tactix 8.

After months of development, the latest update includes loads of new fitness features to test out in the wilderness. A new rucking activity allows you to stock your backpack with weight and head out for a tracked trek, while an added rep-counting feature means you can work out with clarity.

New breathing variations are another standout improvement. Garmin's respiration and breathwork features help you take control of your breathing and improve your overall health with handy breathwork exercises.

Along with the new features, Garmin's latest update aims to improve your smartwatch experience with scores of new updates, which tackle everything from dodgy music connections to malfunctioning workout pages.

New features and fixes

Look below for all the new features from the latest update.

Due to the huge amount of bug fixes available, we've opted to list some of our favorites, rather than every single one.

New features

New breathing variations support

New Rucking activity

New option to add weights to a workout

Rep-counting improvements

New stage timer app

New tips app

Floors Climbed and Pulse Ox apps are now available on Morning Report

New aerial navigation alerts

New auto-pause setting in Motorsport activities

New Golf notifications

New Multisport category activity

New sunrise and sunset data

New Sail Expedition details

New notification vibrations

New 'View Run' option in Wake Sports

New voice command for Applied Ballistics and Flying apps

New voice command options

New password support

Running expert Julia Clarke gave the Fenix 8 five stars in her review for Advnture (Image credit: Future)

Our favorite bug fixes

Fixed activities missing from the History app

Fixed issues with the Cardio workout page

Fixed inaccessibility issues with maps

Fixed crashes in the Navigation app

Fixed crash when finishing a timer

Fixed syncing issues with the Garmin Connect app

Fixed Bluetooth connectivity and music issues

Fixed incorrect data in the Bouldering and Indoor Climbing activities

Fixed issue where calls could not be answered

Fixed a bug that created an infinite side menu

You can download the latest update and access all the latest features with a few simple steps.

Just head to the menu on your Garmin device, select System, then Software Updates, and tap 'Check for Updates'.