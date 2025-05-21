Huge new Garmin update! Fenix, Enduro, and Tactix users can now access loads of handy new features and fixes
After months of beta testing, high-end Garmin watches like the Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 are getting an extensive new update
Wedded to your Garmin ? We've got good news for you, as the smartwatch specialist has just dropped a huge new update for some of the best Garmin watches on the market, including the high-tech Fenix E, Fenix 8, Enduro 3, and Tactix 8.
After months of development, the latest update includes loads of new fitness features to test out in the wilderness. A new rucking activity allows you to stock your backpack with weight and head out for a tracked trek, while an added rep-counting feature means you can work out with clarity.
New breathing variations are another standout improvement. Garmin's respiration and breathwork features help you take control of your breathing and improve your overall health with handy breathwork exercises.
Along with the new features, Garmin's latest update aims to improve your smartwatch experience with scores of new updates, which tackle everything from dodgy music connections to malfunctioning workout pages.
New features and fixes
Look below for all the new features from the latest update.
Due to the huge amount of bug fixes available, we've opted to list some of our favorites, rather than every single one.
New features
- New breathing variations support
- New Rucking activity
- New option to add weights to a workout
- Rep-counting improvements
- New stage timer app
- New tips app
- Floors Climbed and Pulse Ox apps are now available on Morning Report
- New aerial navigation alerts
- New auto-pause setting in Motorsport activities
- New Golf notifications
- New Multisport category activity
- New sunrise and sunset data
- New Sail Expedition details
- New notification vibrations
- New 'View Run' option in Wake Sports
- New voice command for Applied Ballistics and Flying apps
- New voice command options
- New password support
Our favorite bug fixes
- Fixed activities missing from the History app
- Fixed issues with the Cardio workout page
- Fixed inaccessibility issues with maps
- Fixed crashes in the Navigation app
- Fixed crash when finishing a timer
- Fixed syncing issues with the Garmin Connect app
- Fixed Bluetooth connectivity and music issues
- Fixed incorrect data in the Bouldering and Indoor Climbing activities
- Fixed issue where calls could not be answered
- Fixed a bug that created an infinite side menu
How to get the update
You can download the latest update and access all the latest features with a few simple steps.
Just head to the menu on your Garmin device, select System, then Software Updates, and tap 'Check for Updates'.
