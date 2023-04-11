Get $50 off Garmin Edge 530 and 830 bike computers right now

Right now, you can save $50 off the Garmin Edge 830 (opens in new tab) and Edge 530 (opens in new tab) bike computers at Amazon, or when you buy direct from Garmin (opens in new tab). These are the best deals we've seen on both devices since Black Friday 2021, and are a great option if your budget won't stretch tot he new Edge 840 and 530 launched today.

There are two main differences between these two devices. The first, as you can see, is the price. The Edge 530 certainly isn't a basic entry-level device (that would be the Edge 130 Plus), but it's the more affordable of the pair. That's because it's operated entirely by physical buttons, unlike the 830, which also boasts a touchscreen.

Which one is best for you will be a matter of personal preference. Speaking for myself, I really appreciate the easier navigation you get with the 830, which allows you to change settings and choose menu options with only a gentle tap. It's also easier to set a destination, because you can tap in an address or ZIP code with a fingertip.

However, if price is your main concern then the Edge 530 is a great choice that'll give you years of happy, safe riding.

