The compact Garmin Instinct 2S Solar runs for longer than you can, and it's a gigantic 46% off at Amazon right now

For less than $215, you get unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode and all the best training features

There's no denying that Garmin watches offer all the best tech for training and tracking your outdoor activities, but some of them are simply too big for many wrists. That's why the brand has created some more compact versions of its popular models, like the compact Garmin Instinct 2S Solar, which you can pick up for just $214 at Amazon right now. That's an unbelievable 46% off the list price for this rugged smartwatch, which we've only ever seen cheaper once before.

The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar has a more modest 40mm face, but don't let its petite build fool you. This GPS smartwatch is water-rated to 100 meters and thermal- and shock-resistant with a fiber-reinforced polymer case and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla glass.

With solar charging, you can go longer than ever with up to 51 days in smartwatch mode in three hours of direct sunlight and up to 28 hours in GPS mode.

This feature-packed watch helps you track your adventures with a built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, plus multiple GPS systems.

This deal applies to the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar 40mm in the Graphite colorway but it's a limited-time deal, so suggest you jump if you want it.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for today's best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S where you are.

Garmin Instinct 2S Solar: $399.99 $214 at Amazon

Save $186 Go longer than ever with solar charging that gives you unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode. Live the ultimate connected life with smart notifications and Connect IQ compatibility when paired with your compatible smartphone.

Whether you're training or just want to understand your body better, you can benefit from all-day health monitoring features that track your heart rate, sleep, Pulse Ox, respiration and more.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S where you are, with prices updated daily: