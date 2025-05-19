"Brilliantly built and fantastically featured" - the super-smart Garmin Fenix 8 is $200 off in the big REI Anniversary sale
The five-star Fenix 8 is brimming with handy health trackers and sports features to help you up your game in the wilderness
The big REI Anniversary sale is here, offering hundreds of dollars off great outdoor gear from trustworthy big-name brands like Merrell and Black Diamond.
Among a great selection of camping, climbing, and running deals, you can save plenty off some of the best Garmin sports watches, like the Forerunner 965 or Instinct 3, which are both down to just $499.
Our favorite Garmin deal takes $200 off one of its latest and greatest smartwatches, the exceptional Fenix 8, which is currently available for $899.99 at REI.
This high-tech smartwatch is built for tough adventures in the wilderness, with pinpoint health tracking. Its vibrant AMOLED sapphire display is encased in a fiber-reinforced polymer case and rugged titanium bezel to stop scratching and damage.
Once you're in the wilderness, its super-accurate GPS tracks your position with extreme precision, which thoroughly impressed our outdoors expert Julia Clarke in her review for Advnture.
"GPS was spot-on, giving me an alert if I veered off route, which I did once or twice to avoid boggy areas," she said.
Julia was also keen on the huge range of health monitors available on the Fenix 8. These trackers are designed to paint a vivid picture of your fitness, and measure everything from your heart rate to jet lag.
"As for training tools, there's practically an infinite suite now," said Julia, who was particularly keen on the VO2 Max, Hill Score, and Running Lactate Threshold features.
Got another Garmin on your mind? There are tons of great deals available right now in the REI Anniversary sale.
