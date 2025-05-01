It's no longer news that the Garmin Forerunner is the most popular GPS watch on the planet – the only question that remains is which one will you choose? Today, you can pick up two of our favorite Forerunner models at their lowest price ever on Amazon.

The biggest discount is on the Garmin Forerunner 265, which is down to just $349.99 at Amazon. That's a healthy savings of 22% off the list price for this entry-level triathlon watch, and we haven't seen it this cheap in nearly six months.

The Garmin Forerunner 265 is an excellent mid-range sports watch that's very similar to the 255, but with a couple of big upgrades. The most obvious is the bright and crisp AMOLED display, but it's also touch-sensitive. It lacks full maps, but does have excellent GPS. This deals applies to the 46mm watch face, as well as the 42mm solar model.

If it's full color mapping you want from your sports watch, the more advanced Garmin Forerunner 965 is down to just $499.99 on Amazon. That's 17% off this top-tier sports watch and the cheapest it's been since December.

The 965 is a premium GPS watch, with a stunning AMOLED display, advanced metrics and a long battery life.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 265 and 965.

Garmin Forerunner 265: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $100 Plan race strategy with personalized daily suggested workouts based on the race and course that you input into the Garmin Connect app and then view the race widget on your watch. The deal also applies to the 42mm solar model.

Garmin Forerunner 965: $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100 Brilliant AMOLED touchscreen display with traditional button controls and lightweight titanium bezel, boasting up to 23 days of battery life in smartwatch mode,.

These two Forerunners are extremely similar to their predecessors, with the same training tools and everyday fitness tracking chops, but boast bright screens you can view in all conditions.

Both offer the extremely handy morning report, which helps prepare you for the day ahead, a race widget that helps you get ready for upcoming events, daily suggested workouts, and a training readiness score that lets you know what to expect from your body before you hit the pavement or trails.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 265 and 965 where you are: