We gave the Garmin Venu 3 a near perfect review, and we've just found it for more than $100 off - but be quick as we think this deal's going to fly

The Garmin Venu 3 is perfect for long runs in the wild

In the market for a super-smart new sports watch for all your adventures? This well-rated Garmin model features a tough exterior, great GPS, and plenty of health trackers, and it's now over $100 off at REI.

The Garmin Venu 3 was built with the wilderness in mind and is currently available for just $349.99. Its super-bright AMOLED display is encased in scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass and surrounded by a tough and durable stainless steel bezel to minimize damage in the wilderness.

Once you're on the trails, the Venu 3 tracks you're whereabouts and fitness with precision. It features a reliable GPS receiver, which former editor Cat Ellis tested in her review for Advnture.

"The Venu 3 never took more than five seconds to establish a lock, and was only 20m short when tracking my pre-measured 5km route," explained Cat.

Its wide variety of health trackers measures everything from hydration to jet lag, to help you get the most out of your workouts. The Venu 3 also features handy recovery tools like sleep coaching, so you can rest well after a lengthy run or hike.

"Sleep Coach doesn't just tell you how well you slept, it also gives you personalized advice on how long you should aim to sleep tonight, helping you decide whether you need to hit the hay early," said Cat, who gave the Venu 3 a coveted four-and-a-half-star rating.

This deal is officially available until June 16, while stocks last.

Garmin Venu 3: $450 $349.99 at REI

Save $100 The Venu 3 is a reliable option for long workouts in the wilderness. It's got loads of insightful health trackers and sports modes, and helps you to recover with dedicated sleep coaching.

