Get snug this winter with up to 40% off Sea to Summit sleeping bags for Black Friday
Nab yourself a cozy sleeping bag this Black Friday, with up to massive savings on warm winter-ready bags
Tuck yourself in for warm winter nights in the backcountry with up to 40% off a wide range of snug winter sleeping bags this Black Friday.
Although this year's Black Friday doesn't officially get started until November 29, plenty of retailers are getting in on the action early with mega sales on all their best gear. Outdoor specialists Sea to Summit are no different, offering big reductions on a wide range of backcountry gear.
Amongst the deals, you can find 40% off Sea to Summit's cozy backcountry sleeping bags. Ranging in insulation, these bags cover all seasons. The Traverse Synthetic Sleeping Bag, for example, can withstand temperatures down to 15°F / -9.4°C, keeping you snug on chilly winter camps.
At the other end of the spectrum, the far lighter Quest Synthetic Sleeping Bag is better suited to warmer climates, providing a much-needed layer of insulation for breezy summer camps in the backcountry.
Both bags are 40% off. That means the Traverse Synthetic Sleeping Bag has been reduced from $259 to just $155.40 while the Quest Synthetic Sleeping Bag is down from $179 to only $107.40.
All Sea to Summit Sleeping Bags come in both Long and Regular sizes and can be simply rolled up for quick and easy travel.
Snug sleeping bag savings
Black Friday Sea to Summit deals
Trailhead Synthetic Sleeping Bag: $179 $107.40 at Sea to Summit
Save $72 This comfortable and thermally efficient sleeping bag uses wave loft construction and 20D nylon fabric liner to trap heat and keep you toasty in the wilderness. The 1370g Trailhead bag is temperature rated down to 20ºF | -7ºC.
Traverse Synthetic Sleeping Bag: $259 $155.40 at Sea to Summit
Save $104 This thick sleeping bag is designed to tackle harsh winter weather conditions, capable of withstanding temperatures down to 15°F / -9.4°C thanks to its high-quality Thermolite insulation.
Quest Women's Synthetic Sleeping Bag: $179 $107.40 at Sea to Summit
Save $72 This 2-season entry-level sleeping bag is both comfortable and versatile, trapping air to keep the heat in. As it gets hotter, you can adjust the bag with a full-length zipper, letting the air in for increased comfort on warm summer days.
Venture Women's Synthetic Sleeping Bag: $219 $131.40 at Sea to Summit
Save $88 Suitable to the point of freezing, this comfy sleeping bag is a versatile option for camping throughout the year. The Venture bag features multiple zips to maximize breathability and even unzips at the bottom to allow airflow to your feet.
More big Black Friday bargains
With Black Friday right around the corner, big savings are coming thick and fast on a wide range of outdoor kit. Look here for our expert guide to all the best Black Friday camping deals on tents, sleeping bags and more.
After more epic deals? Check out the full sale here, or look below for the best savings on some of our favorite sleeping bags from a wide range of retailers.
- The best four-season sleeping bags 2024 cozy bags for all year round camping
- The best two-season sleeping bags 2024 for warm weather camping adventures
