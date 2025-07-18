Sleep on your side? This snug Big Agnes sleeping bag was built for you, and just hit the lowest price we've ever seen it - get yours and save up to 40% now

Side sleeping is the most common sleeping position for adults. Research shows that around 54% of us roll onto our sides when we want to get some kip, whether that's in a comfy bed at home or inside a toasty sleeping bag in the wilderness.

With so many people sleeping on their sides, it's a surprise that there aren't more sleeping bags like this one. The Big Agnes Sidewinder Camp 35 features a cocoon-style fit that hugs the contours of your body when you roll onto your side, and it's now available for just $100.73 in men's sizes and $118.73 in women's sizes at REI.

The side-sleeping design aims to increase comfort and keep insulation close to your body to stop irritating air pockets. Everything down to the thermally efficient footbox mimics the shape you make lying on your side.

Along with its unique design, the Sidewinder Camp 35 was built to be a reliable and insulating model that can keep you warm in temperatures down to 35°F (-2°C). It's made from dependable ripstop nylon and features a PFC-free water repellent finish to protect against the elements. It's filled with toasty FireLine Eco 100% post-consumer recycled polyester and stops heat from escaping with a no-draft anti-snag locking zipper.

If you're after something a little warmer, the Sidewinder Camp 20 model is rated down to 20°F (-7°C), and is also available in men's and women's sizes at REI.

