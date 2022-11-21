Black Friday camping deals 2022: today's biggest savings

This year's Black Friday camping deals have landed, and we're bringing you all the best offers. Whether you want a new camping stove for cooking up delicious meals, a sleeping bag upgrade for cozier nights, or a roomier tent, we've got you covered with deals in the US and UK

Black Friday itself isn't until November 25, but very few retailers (if any) seem to be waiting until then to launch their sales. We'll be keeping this page updated throughout the whole week and into Cyber Monday on November 28, so if you can't see what you're looking for right now, keep it bookmarked and come back again soon.

Amazon always has excellent deals on budget camping gear from the lines of Coleman, but we'll also be looking at specialist retailers like Go Outdoors and Decathlon. Some brands (REI and Patagonia specifically) don't have official Black Friday sales, encouraging you to spend the day outside instead, but they have their own online sales as well.

You don't have to wait until Black Friday 2022 to get a great deal on camping gear. All the big stores have rolling sales on essentials from tents to lanterns, with big savings available all year. Here are the best deals available right now.

US deals

UK deals

Best US camping deals

(opens in new tab) Limited time deals on Coleman tents at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Coleman makes some of the best budget tents, and they're even cheaper than usual at Amazon for Black Friday. You can pick up a convenient pop-up tent for under $100 right now.

(opens in new tab) Up to 25% off Stanley camp cookware at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has cut the price of tough insulated bottles, pots and pans for cooking at camp, plus coolers for keeping your food fresh and water jugs to ensure you have plenty for cooking and cleaning.

(opens in new tab) Up to 40% off sleeping bags and accessories at REI (opens in new tab)

If you want to upgrade your sleeping bag, pick up a camping blanket, or invest in a sleeping pad for comfier nights under canvas, REI has you covered. There are some great deals on its own camping gear, with already low prices discounted even further.

Best UK camping deals

(opens in new tab) Coleman tents from just £95 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Amazon has slashed the price of Coleman tents for Black Friday, with models for all group sizes. Whether you're camping solo or taking the whole family there's something for you, with deals starting under £100.

(opens in new tab) Backpacking and camping tents from £25 at Millets (opens in new tab)

If you're on a tight budget, Millets has some super cheap deals on camping gear for Black Friday, with lots of tents well under £100 from the likes of Eurohike, There are also great offers on tents from Vango and Berghaus.

(opens in new tab) Get an extra 10% off sale items at Go Outdoors (opens in new tab)

Go Outdoors has a huge array of camping gear on sale, and you can save an extra 10% on top by entering the code BLACK10 at the checkout.

Q&A

What is Black Friday? Black Friday is a global sales event, when retailers around the world cut the prices of a wide array of goods. It takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

When is Black Friday 2022? Black Friday 2022 takes place on Friday 25 November, which is the day after Thanksgiving. However, many stores start their sales in advance, so you don't have to wait until the day itself to grab a great deal on hiking gear.

When is Cyber Monday 2022? Cyber Monday takes place on 28 November 2022, which is the Monday after Black Friday.

What to look for

