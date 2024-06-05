Head out for a run today to earn an extra Garmin badge for your collection

Today (June 5) is Global Running Day, and if you strap on your Garmin watch, lace up your shoes and complete a training session you'll be rewarded with a special badge for your effort. It doesn't have to be outdoors – treadmill runs count as well.

To mark the occasion, Garmin has also released a bundle of fascinating running data from Garmin Connect that provides some interesting insights into the health and habits of regular runners.

There seems to be a strong link between time spent running, sleep, and overall energy levels. For example, Garmin watch owners who run up to 16km a week have an average Sleep Score of 72, while those who log over 80km a week have an average Sleep Score greater than 75. Sleep Scores also increase significantly after a run day.

Runners who complete over 80km a week have significantly higher average Body Battery scores than those who clock up to 16km a week. All runners record lower stress levels than non-runners, but the benefits seem to increase alongside weekly mileage.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin's full running report also reveals some interesting data about runners around the world. Over the last year, the average distance of a run logged using a Garmin watch was 7.4km, but for athletes in France, the average run was 8.74km long. Runners in the US and UK didn't even make it into the top 20.

Pace, however, is a different story. The average pace of a run logged on Garmin Connect last year was 9 minutes 36 seconds, but the average runner in Ireland was significantly faster at 9 minutes 6 seconds. Athletes in the UK and USA were also quite speedy, setting an average pace of 9 minutes 26.8 seconds, and 9 minutes 31.8 seconds respectively.

