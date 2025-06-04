Is a new Garmin sleep tracker about to drop? Stand by tech fans - a new Whoop-style device is rumoured to be just around the corner

Can't get enough Garmin gear? You're in luck, as the American brand's latest high-tech fitness monitor looks to be just around the corner.

After months of rumours, a new report from the usually reliable Fitness Tracker Test website has revealed loads of new details about Garmin's upcoming sleep tracker, including its name: the Index Sleep Monitor.

The report suggests that the new Whoop-style device attaches to your upper arm with an adjustable Velcro strap and uses an optical sensor to measure your sleep. Next to the sensor is an LED light and an 'integrated vibration module', which can be used to gently wake you from a long sleep.

According to the report, the new Sleep Index Monitor will feature an array of different health monitors, including a blood oxygen saturation monitor and sleep score tracker.

The rechargeable device is rumoured to boast around a week of battery life, and is expected to hit the market in the coming months for roughly $170.

Expected features for the new Garmin sleep monitor

Sleep score

Sleep stages

Sleep duration

Heart rate

Blood oxygen saturation

Respiration tracking

Skin temperature

Women's health trackers

Body battery

Wearable fitness bands strap onto your upper arm and provide 24/7 information about your health and fitness. Popular models like the Whoop 4.0 paint a vivid picture of your sleep and recovery by measuring various health metrics.

You can also log activities, food, and alcohol consumption in the Whoop app to access a more in-depth analysis. The latest Garmin device will likely link to the Garmin Connect app, so you can see your sleep stats from your phone.

Unlike Garmin watches, Whoop uses a subscription model. You pay an annual subscription of $239 (£229), or a monthly fee of $30 (£27) to access its health tracking services.

Garmin has been experimenting with paywalls in recent months, and currently charges $6.99 (£6.99) monthly or $69 (£69.99) annually for access to its Active Intelligence AI, which sends personalised health insights and suggestions to your Garmin watch.