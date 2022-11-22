Hiker saves himself by climbing back up cliff after terrifying 30ft fall

A Taiwanese hiker managed to rescue himself by climbing back up a 30ft cliff after falling while hiking solo on Guguan Baxian Mountain on Friday.

The man, identified by local media (opens in new tab) as Mr Yang, escaped with only grazes to his head and left leg, but felt dizzy and had no phone signal, so he decided to spend the night at the foot of the cliff. After waking early on Saturday morning, he managed to climb back onto the trail and alert his family.

His brother called emergency services shortly after 6:30am, and rescuers were able to find Mr Yang and accompany him down the mountain, but he declined medical assistance. The rescuers commented that it was lucky he was wearing a thick coat and long hiking pants, which protected him during his fall and kept him warm overnight.

It's essential to carry a phone if you choose to go hiking alone, but you should also let someone know where you are going and when you expect to be back.

Make sure you carry a map and compass, and know how to use them (see our guide how to use a compass). It's also a good idea to carry pepper spray if it's legal where you are, and avoid wearing headphones so you're aware of your surroundings.

Plan your route carefully in advance, sticking to established trails and taking into account local weather conditions and your own abilities, and don't deviate from it. If you realize that the trail isn't what you expected or the weather turns bad, don't hesitate to turn back and return the way you came.

Some hikers also choose to carry and emergency beacon or satellite communicator so they can send an SOS even in areas without mobile connectivity. For more advice, see our guide hiking alone: risks benefits and top tips.