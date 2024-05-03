British hiker hospitalized after being trampled by cows

A woman has been hospitalized after being trampled by a herd of cows while hiking in the Lake District, UK.

According to local news site The Mail in South Cumbria, a team from Langdale Ambleside Mountain Rescue Team were dispatched to help the hiker (who hasn't been named).

"She sustained a few different injuries and after treatment by us, she was taken to hospital by the North West Air Ambulance for further attention," said a spokesperson for the team. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Stay safe around cows

It might be surprising if you're used to hiking in the US and watching out for bears, wolves and mountain lions, cows are the deadliest large animals in the UK, and have caused 74 deaths in the last 15 years. Over a dozen of those were on public footpaths or rights of way, many of which run along the edge of farmers' fields, so it's important to know how to respond if you find yourself facing a herd.

Before entering a field with cattle, take a good look around – particularly during the spring. Cows, like all animals, are fiercely protective of their young, and are likely to charge if they feel their calves are threatened. If there are calves in the field, it's safer to head back or find an alternative route.

You should also look for a different route if you spot a bull in the field. Bulls are much larger and more aggressive than cows, so it's best to give them a wide berth. Not sure whether you're looking at a cow or a bull? Take a peek between its legs and you'll soon know.

For more advice, see the tips from the British Mountaineering Council and our guide what to do when you encounter a field of cows.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors