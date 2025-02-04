Hikers arrested for allegedly trekking Hawaii's illegal 'stairway to heaven' and throwing a railing off the route

Seven hikers were arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii after allegedly embarking on an illegal trek. The group was arrested for reportedly hiking the abandoned Haiku stairs route, nicknamed the 'stairway to heaven', which has been off limits for decades.

Officials said two of the seven were filmed lifting a railing on the route and tossing it down a steep hill, a move which Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi blasted as 'disturbing'.

"I’m concerned and I’m angry with people doing that kind of vandalism and I’m also frustrated," he said in a press conference.

US Navy sailors Jarred Gritters and Chase Hamel were charged with trespassing and theft and have since been released on bond. Five other hikers were charged with trespassing and also released.

The Haiku stairs were constructed in the Second World War to lead US Navy officials to a secret radio facility in O'ahu's Ko'olau mountain range. The route became a favorite for hikers in the decades following the war, beloved for its 2,800ft / 853m of elevation and stunning views of O'ahu.

Although the route closed to the public in 1987, many still choose to take the stairs. More than 4,000 people each year ignore multiple warning signs and hike on the trail, risking heavy fines and arrest in the process.

The unmaintained stairs are in a state of disrepair and underfoot terrain along the route can prove challenging, especially in treacherous weather.

Police arrest 2 hikers seen throwing metal railing off Haiku stairs in viral video - YouTube Watch On

The Haiku stairs were due to be demolished in April 2024 due to the prevalence of trespassing and dangerous conditions along the route.

However, soon after work started the plan hit a roadblock when activists brought legal action against the city of Honolulu, citing the stairs' historic and cultural significance.

The Friends of the Haiku Stairs group, who are responsible for the legal action, distanced themselves from the recent arrests but insisted the stairs should reopen to the public.

"These are not hikers - they are vandals. The behavior of these vandals is disappointing, but the city's expensive plan to demolish the stairway to heaven is even worse," the group said in a statement to Advnture.

"Most hikers simply want to enjoy this uniquely beautiful trail without leaving a trace or harming anyone. The city should restore public access again."