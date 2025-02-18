Hikers have mixed reviews after taking on one of China's toughest treks wearing AI-powered exoskeletons

Mount Tai is visited by more than six million people each year

From hiking to trail running, exoskeletons are all the rage right now.

These robotic devices usually strap onto your thighs and waist, to provide an extra boost and ease the burden on your legs. After years of development, several brands are launching their own exoskeletons to help people who otherwise couldn't get outdoors.

Earlier this month, trekkers in China got involved, strapping on exoskeleton braces to hike one of the nation's toughest hiking routes during a week long trial of an AI-powered exoskeleton developed by Kenqing Technology and the Taishan Cultural Tourism Group.

Mount Tai, in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong, has a notorious reputation. Hikers have to scale more than 7,000 steps at a steep incline to reach the 5,069ft / 1,545m summit. Unprepared tourists have been known to pass out or even clamber down on all fours.

There were 10 exoskeleton units available during the trial, and hikers could hire them for as little as 60 to 80 yuan ($8 to $11). Half of the people who opted to use them were reported to be 'elderly'.

“It really works,” 68-year-old hiker Li Chengde, told state-run Xinhua News Agency after climbing Mount Tai.

"It felt like someone was pulling me uphill."

Others weren't so impressed. CNN spoke to hikers who complained that the devices lacked sufficient power, and were "inconvenient", especially when making a bathroom stop.

The Hypershell X exoskeleton in action (Image credit: Hypershell)

Following their trial on Mount Tai, the devices are expected to hit the Chinese market next month.

Last month we covered the launch of the Hypershell X, a series of robotic exoskeletons powered by an AI-controlled engine that responds to your movements to help boost your leg strength and reduce exertion when you're climbing hills.

The premium Hypershell Pro X weighs just 4.4lbs / 2kg, and claims to reduce exertion by 30%, offering 12.4 miles / 20km per hour of speed assistance.

Outdoor favorite Arc'teryx has also developed an exoskeleton in partnership with Skip It. Their MO/GO exoskeleton pants are designed to power hikers uphill with the help of integrated carbon fiber robotic tech.

“Through this support, users will be able to go further, for longer, with reduced fatigue or discomfort," says Cam Stuart, manager of research and engineering at Arc’teryx Advanced Concepts.

Alongside a handy boost, new exoskeleton tech could also help elderly and injured hikers get back in the wilderness.

The MO/GO exoskeleton hiking pants from Arc'teryx (Image credit: Arc'teryx)

The MO/GO is currently available to pre-order, and due to ship towards the end of this year, with an eye-watering price tag of $4,500. You can pre-order yours now with a $100 deposit.

The X Series is available now at Hypershell and costs $799.99.