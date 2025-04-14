Would you ditch your hiking boots and ride an escalator to the top of this gnarly mountain?
New images have emerged of the sprawling project, which lets visitors ascend thousands of feet without breaking a sweat
Hiking is hard work. So we're not surprised when we end up writing about ways to make it easier, whether that's the "lazy man hiking experiment" of tying a helium balloon to your backpack to lighten your load, or using an exoskeleton to help you climb the UK's highest mountain. Now, a sprawling system of escalators has been developed on a mountain China to help visitors scale a gnarly peak without ever even entering heart rate zone 1.
New drone footage of the project at Lingshan Scenic Area has emerged on News Flare, showing what looks like dozens of escalators ascending thousands of feet. According to the post, the project is nearing completion, with the escalators scheduled to open to the public next month.
Lingshan in Shangrao, Jiangxi is home to 72 peaks and has a maximum elevation of nearly 5,000ft (1,500m). In the past, visitors have had to climb thousands of steps to reach the top, a journey that takes around two hours, but now they will be able to ditch the hiking boots and glide effortlessly to the summit.
This isn't the first time we've seen escalators installed to take the sweat out of hiking. In Zhejiang province, Tianyu Mountain has a 1,100ft escalator that whisks hikers to the top in 10 minutes, and in Rio de Janiero, pilgrims wishing to visit the 2,310ft Christ the Redeemer statue do so on a moving staircase.
No information has been given as to what happens when the escalator inevitably breaks down, but we'd recommend wearing hiking shoes and carrying extra layers, water and snacks just in case.
- The best hiking pants: don't let winter slow you down
- The best fleece jackets: mid layers to keep you cozy
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.