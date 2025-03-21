Hikers in New Mexico could soon get a new state park as decision over the Slot Canyon Riverlands heads to lawmakers

published

The 783-acre area would become New Mexico's 36th state park - improving access to rugged wilderness areas and canyon trails

New Mexico national park
The Slot Canyon Riverlands is currently located in the Organ Mountain-Desert Peaks National Monument (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hikers in New Mexico could soon be able to explore a new state park as a decision over the Slot Canyon Riverlands reaches lawmakers.

Slot Canyon is a rugged New Mexico canyon with walls up to 25 to 30ft (7.6 to 9.1m) high. It's home to the popular Slot Canyon hiking trail, which guides hikers through 2.5 miles (4km) of unique rock formations, and secluded desert areas.

Campaigners want to turn the trail and its surrounding area into New Mexico's 36th state park, to connect popular hiking routes and improve public access to the idyllic wilderness area. The proposed park would encompass 783 acres that are currently part of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument.

A bill to designate the area as a state park passed the New Mexico House with little opposition on March 13 and has now been sent to the Senate. It asks for $9 million (£6,961,770) in initial federal funding to create infrastructure and perform vital park management like restoring trails and improving access to water.

If successful, the area would benefit from just under a further $400,000 (£309,416) in annual support, which includes funding for two full-time employees and two seasonal workers to oversee the area and look after guests.

Senator Jeff Steinborn, who proposed the idea in 2023, described the Slot Canyon Riverlands as a "magical place," in a March 14 hearing.

In a news release, representative Nathan Small said: "Slot Canyon Riverlands State Park will help us protect the lands and wildlife that we cherish, and enhance our ability to share the things that make Southern New Mexico so special with locals and visitors alike."

New Mexico is home to hundreds of miles of stunning desert and canyon hiking trails.

Prepare for hot hikes with our guide to the best gear for hot and sweaty conditions.

