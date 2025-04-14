Popular Grand Canyon trail and campground to reopen next month after construction project

A popular camping site and hiking trail in the Grand Canyon National Park will reopen next month as a nearby construction project nears completion.

From May 15, visitors can take a hike along the scenic Bright Angel trail and pitch their tents at the campground of the same name.

The area closed to the public last fall as work began on a new transcanyon waterline to bring water from the Roaring Springs source on the North Rim to various points throughout the park. The previous waterline was built in the 1960s and has suffered 85 major breaks since 2010.

Its replacement forced the temporary closure of multiple inner canyon areas. The River trail and Silver Bridge and Plateau Point trail were both due to reopen in May but have been delayed until October 1 while construction on the new waterline wraps up. The nearby Phantom Ranch reopened at the beginning of the month.

The Bright Angel campground in the Grand Canyon National Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

The popular Bright Angel trail is a rim-to-river trek that guides hikers 4,460 feet (1,360m) down from the Canyon's South Rim to the Colorado River. It's 15.8 miles (25km) out-and-back and passes by the river rest house where trekkers can catch their breath.

Hikers hoping to cross the Colorado River will need to use the Black Bridge at the bottom of the canyon.

Encompassing 1,904 square miles (4,931 km2), Grand Canyon is the 11th largest National Park in the United States. Roughly five million visitors come every year to marvel at the stunning canyon views and hike in the rugged North American wilderness.

Temperatures near the bottom of the Canyon can soar to more than 100°F (43°C) in the summer, and hikers are advised to bring plenty of water and wear appropriate clothing.