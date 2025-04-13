"A breathtaking marble cavern": Sequoia National Park's Crystal Cave reopening 4 years after it was closed by wildfires

A dazzling underground crystal cave that has been closed to the public after sustaining damage in a devastating 2021 wildfire is set to re-open to the public.

The Crystal Cave in Sequoia National Park, California, is an underground marble karst cave home to thousands of eye-catching stalactites - naturally occurring mineral formations.

It's been closed since the giant 88,307-acre KNP Complex Fire tore through the park, and its reopening was further delayed by harsh winter weather in 2023. It will reopen to the public for the first time in four years on May 21. Visitors will be able to wander through the regal marble interior on a 50-minute guided tour, where they'll hear about the cave's history and rare geology.

Keen to explore for yourself? You'll have to embark on a steep half-mile trek to reach the cave before taking another half-mile loop through the narrow marble passages inside.

The hike is described as a "a breathtaking marble cavern" by park rangers who also note that is is strenuous. They warn that the route is not suited to young children or claustrophobia-sufferers, and add there's also the very real possibility of encountering rattlesnakes, aggressive bees, and falling rocks along the way.

The Sequoia Crystal Cave entrance (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Crystal Cave is the only one Sequoia's hundreds of caves that's open to the public. It was formed millions of years ago by running water, which slowly dissolved underground marble to create the dazzling cave you can visit today.

Tours will be available from Friday to Monday in May and daily from June to September 7. You can book a tour through the Sequoia Parks Conservancy for $21.20 or $11 for children under 10.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Conservancy advises guests to book up to two months in advance as historic tours typically sell out fast.

Around a million people visit Sequoia National Park every year to camp, hike, and run in the scenic Sierra Nevada wilderness.