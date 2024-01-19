Hoka finally launches long-awaited Arahi 7 running shoe

Hoka has unveiled its first running shoe of 2024 – the hotly anticipated Arahi 7. Hoka fans have been eagerly awaiting this new take on the streamlined shoe, with some sources suggesting it would launch last summer, but now it's finally ready to lace up and hit the streets.

Like its predecessors, the Arahi 7 is a stability road running shoe, with the same J-frame midsole support, which the company says will help combat overpronation.

The biggest update this time around is a new upper, made from a flat knit material with different densities to suit the anatomy of your foot. A looser knit on top of the shoe provides ventilation, while a denser construction at the heel offers greater protection.

There's more padding in the tongue for a plush feel on your metatarsals, and a dual gusset beneath the lace line to stop the tongue shifting around while you run. Hopefully it will serve a dual purpose and provide some protection from ingress of grit while you run as well.

The new shoe also has strategically positioned rubber on the outsole to provide durability where it matters without adding unwanted weight, and an extended heel tab to make them easy to pull on and off.

The Arahi 7 is available now direct from Hoka for $145/£130 in men's and women's sizes, and in a wide range of colors.