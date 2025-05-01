Need more support? These iconic Hoka trail running shoes are 25% off right now

The best trail running shoes combine ample protection with dependable traction to help you speed through the trails without losing your footing. If you'd like a little extra support at the same time,, check out this mid-cut Hoka pair, which wrap around your ankles to ensure stability while you run.

The Speedgoat 6 is one of our favorite trail running shoes, and the mid-cut version is now available in men's and women's sizes for just $134.94 at REI.

This trail-ready shoe boasts a breathable, 100% recycled polyester mesh upper and waterproof Gore-Tex membrane to keep you dry and maximize airflow when the rain closes in.

Alongside its extra ankle support, the Speedgoat 6 also features cushioning EVA foam midsoles and ensure stability with its aggressive Vibram outsoles.

Trail running expert Julia Clarke was thoroughly impressed by this model's comfort and stability in her review for Advnture.

"The grip is truly goat-level, and I remained upright coming down steep and loose trails," said Julia.

"These shoes are also impressively stable, even on those rocky alpine trails where a rolled ankle is almost a given. The wide geometry, lower drop and firmer midsole all mean I can move quite confidently in these almost no matter what is underfoot."

Hoka Speedgoat 6 mid women's trail running shoes: $180 $134.93 at REI

Save $45 These sturdy Hoka trail running shoes are designed for comfortable, pain-free running over varied underfoot terrain. Their aggressive Vibram outsoles feature plenty of lugs, that dig into the trails and keep you upright while running.

Hoka Speedgoat 6 mid men's trail running shoes: $180 $134.93 at REI

Save $45 These speedy Hoka trail running shoes prioritize comfort and support in the wilderness. Their snug uppers feature breathable, 100% recycled mesh and waterproof Gore-Tex membranes.

