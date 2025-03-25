"I fought my way back" – 4 months after return to skiing, Lindsay Vonn makes the World Cup podium, eyes the Olympics next

By published

Vonn is now the oldest female Alpine skier to stand on a World Cup podium

Lindsay Vonn cries as she kisses her silver medal at the 2025 World Cup Finals in Sun Valley
Vonn is now the oldest female Alpine skier to stand on a World Cup podium (Image credit: Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team)

Lindsay Vonn ended her first season back as a professional skier by scooping up a silver medal at the super-G at the World Cup Finals over the weekend.

The 40-year-old star zoomed past Italy's Federica Brignone on the Challenger slope at Sun Valley on Sunday to finish in 1 minute, 13.64 seconds for second place behind Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami. The medal is Vonn's sixth super-G globe and makes her the oldest female Alpine skier to ever stand on a World Cup podium.

"I DID IT!!!!" writes Vonn on her Instagram page.

"After everything I’ve been through, I fought my way back on to the podium!! I can’t even start to describe what this means to me… I have been overwhelmed with emotion and support."

This is Vonn's 138th career podium and her first in seven years, earning her 13th in the super-G standings.

It's been a slower restart for the three-time Olympian, who announced her surprise return to the Stifel U.S. Ski Team in November, five years after she retired from the sport. Vonn has suffered multiple serious injuries throughout her storied career including a partial knee surgery last April. She didn't have the requisite points to compete at Beaver Creek in December, but she's been slowly picking up speed in St. Moritz and St. Anton.

And right now, she has no plans to slow down and savor the win. Up next, Vonn says she's eyeing the Olympic Games in Cortina 2026.

“It’s surreal to really think about where I was before my surgery and where I am now. I was living a completely different life, and I was just trying to get rid of my pain. And now I’m back trying to make it to the Olympics next year,” she tells the Associated Press.

CATEGORIES
Julia Clarke
Julia Clarke

Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.  

More about outdoor
Apple Emergency SOS on an iPhone 14

Backpacker with dying phone rescued from "waist-deep" snow thanks to Apple's SOS function
Two women hiking in the desert wearing Danner N45 shoes

Danner's new N45s are the first hiking shoes from the brand to feature recraftable soles, so you can keep walking in them summer after summer
Keen Newport H2 sandal deals image

These "iconic" Keen hiking sandals are my go-to for casual summer hikes, wild dips and festival fun – they're under $100 at REI right now
See more latest
Most Popular
Keen Newport H2 sandal deals image
These "iconic" Keen hiking sandals are my go-to for casual summer hikes, wild dips and festival fun – they're under $100 at REI right now
Apple Emergency SOS on an iPhone 14
Backpacker with dying phone rescued from "waist-deep" snow thanks to Apple's SOS function
Two women hiking in the desert wearing Danner N45 shoes
Danner's new N45s are the first hiking shoes from the brand to feature recraftable soles, so you can keep walking in them summer after summer
Wildfire
Negligent teen hikers blamed for 1,000 acre South Carolina wildfire in Table Rock Mountain State Park, authorities claim
Vitosha Mountain
Blind ultra-runner climbs the equivalent of Mount Everest in non-stop endurance challenge
MSR Habitude 6
Get set for your first camp of the season with more than $200 off this wilderness-ready, family-size MSR tent
Runners at Black to the Trails
"It's unlike anything that's been seen before" – meet Black to the Trails, the world’s most ethnically diverse trail running event
Patagonia storm shift pants deals image
We gave these "surprisingly rugged" Patagonia pants a perfect 5 stars for spring skiing – now they're a huge 30% off
A hiker in the forest wearing the Columbia Altbound Jacket
Omni-Tech Eco: Columbia revamps its original waterproof fabric with recycled coffee grounds
Courtney Dauwalter racing in the UTMB 2021
It's another course record for Courtney Dauwalter – on an almost entirely uphill race