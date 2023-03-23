Illinois skier killed after falling 25ft from chair lift

A man from Illinois has died after falling around 25ft from a chair lift at a Colorado ski resort. Sixty-year-old John Perucco was trying to brush snow from his seat when the accident happened.

According to Colorado news site Summit Daily (opens in new tab), Perucco was on a skiing trip at Breckenridge Ski Resort (opens in new tab), which offers acres of skiable terrain over five mountain peaks. He was on the first section of the Zendo Chair (opens in new tab) line when he fell and landed on hard, groomed snowpack.

Summit County Coroner's Office (opens in new tab) reported that Perucco was wearing a helmet, but died in the emergency room following the accident.

According to the coroner, the safety bar wasn't down when Perucco fell, but a spokesperson for the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board (opens in new tab), which is investigating the incident. couldn't say whether there was a fault with the chair.

"Breckenridge Ski Resort, Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts community extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends," said Jody Churich, vice president and chief operating officer at Breckenridge Ski Resort, in a statement.