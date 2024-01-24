Jack Wolfskin reveals new hiking backpack made using 3D printing process

German brand Jack Wolfskin has revealed a new hiking backpack made using 3D technology. The 3D Prelight Rise Backpack is a 35-liter pack that uses 3D-printed padding they're calling AeroriseTM.

In a press release, Jack Wolsking explains that stead of using foam, the load-bearing panels of the new pack consist of a fine-grained plastic, layered in a 3D printing process.

"The resulting design is an open cell structure that is both strong and capable of bearing weight and perfectly maps individual torsos."

According to the company, this process, which is the result of a collaboration with plastics technology specialist Oechsler and US-based 3D printing pioneer Carbon 3D, allows for better comfort and air circulation when you're spending long, sweaty days on the trail. The 3D printing process is also said to be highly sustainable as hardly any material is wasted in production as compared to traditional methods.





The 3D printing process is said to be highly sustainable as hardly any material is wasted in production (Image credit: Jack Wolfskin)

This isn't the first time we've reported on outdoor brands using 3D technology – in October, we reported that running shoe brand Brooks revealed they had designed a 3D-printed shoe. Jack Wolfskin has already won awards for this technology, such as the renowned Red Dot Design Award in 2022. Since then, the Aerorise TM technology has been optimized so that the pads now rest even more comfortably against the back.

The pack will launch in February/March in Jack Wolfskin stores and online at www.jack-wolfskin.co.uk.