Jack Wolfskin reveals new hiking backpack made using 3D printing process
The Prelight Rise 3D backpack uses padding created with a 3D printer
German brand Jack Wolfskin has revealed a new hiking backpack made using 3D technology. The 3D Prelight Rise Backpack is a 35-liter pack that uses 3D-printed padding they're calling AeroriseTM.
In a press release, Jack Wolsking explains that stead of using foam, the load-bearing panels of the new pack consist of a fine-grained plastic, layered in a 3D printing process.
"The resulting design is an open cell structure that is both strong and capable of bearing weight and perfectly maps individual torsos."
According to the company, this process, which is the result of a collaboration with plastics technology specialist Oechsler and US-based 3D printing pioneer Carbon 3D, allows for better comfort and air circulation when you're spending long, sweaty days on the trail. The 3D printing process is also said to be highly sustainable as hardly any material is wasted in production as compared to traditional methods.
This isn't the first time we've reported on outdoor brands using 3D technology – in October, we reported that running shoe brand Brooks revealed they had designed a 3D-printed shoe. Jack Wolfskin has already won awards for this technology, such as the renowned Red Dot Design Award in 2022. Since then, the Aerorise TM technology has been optimized so that the pads now rest even more comfortably against the back.
The pack will launch in February/March in Jack Wolfskin stores and online at www.jack-wolfskin.co.uk.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.
Most Popular
By Julia Clarke
By Dave Golder