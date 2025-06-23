The "fantastic" Osprey Talon 36 is perfect for trekking and travel – it's under $150 at REI right now

Designed with adventure in mind, this is a great daypack that's big enough for ultralight overnighters

Need a hiking daypack that's big enough for ultralight overnights and gets past the gatekeepers of budget airlines? Right now, you can pick up the awesome Osprey Talon 36 Men's Pack for just $149.73 at REI. That's a generous savings of 25% off the list price for this daypack which was the most popular pack I saw on the trek to Everest Base Camp.

While I wore the women's specific Osprey Tempest 33, the Osprey Talon is a men's pack that's well-loved for being practical, easy to access and moving with you on the trail.

You can wear this pack all day in comfort, thanks to the injection-molded AirScape back panel, while the continuous-wrap harness and hipbelt means the pack moves with you.

When you need to access your gear, the wide-mouth, bucket-style main compartment fits enough gear for the day and a night, while the top panel zippered pocket keeps small items like your headlamp easily accessible. There's also a large stretch mesh front panel pocket that makes a great place to stuff your waterproof jacket for easy access.

This deal applies to the S/M sizing in all colors. If you're not in the US but want to pack up and hit the trail with a reliable backpack, scroll to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Osprey Talon backpack series near you.

Osprey Talon 36 Men's Pack: $200 $149.73 at REI

For mountaineering and trekking, the Talon 36 is engineered with two tuck-away ice axe attachments with bungee tie-offs and a trekking pole attachment.

It's constructed with recycled high-tenacity nylon for long-lasting durability and sustainability.

