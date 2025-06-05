Itching to hit the trails? We've found this lightweight and spacious Osprey pack for $50 off right now and it's perfect for stowing your gear before heading out for a long day in the wilderness

Take to the trails with this Osprey pack

Can't wait to get outdoors and hit the trails for a day hike or two this summer? Then check out this lightweight, comfort-oriented daypack, which boasts enough space to store all the essentials and is now $50 off.

Right now, you can save over 40% and get your hands on the 14.8Ga (18L) Osprey HikeLite pack for just $70 at Dick's Sporting Goods.

This wilderness-ready pack is designed to be the perfect companion as you navigate the trails. Its bluesign-approved body is made from sustainable, lightweight nylon materials and features Osprey's LightWire frame suspension to save your back from overheating or irritation on the trails.

There's also the Biostretch ventilated harness, which wraps perforated EVA foam around your shoulders to help you enjoy many miles of pain-free hiking.

Inside, there's room to pack a hydration bladder thanks to a handy 0.8Ga (3L) reservoir sleeve, and plenty of additional compartments for storing your other belongings.

Don't worry if the weather turns, as you can keep your kit dry and protected thanks to the useful built-in rain cover.

