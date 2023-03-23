Jack Wolfskin launches new breathable waterproof softshell jacket for spring

Jack Wolfskin has released a new range of hiking gear ready for spring, including a waterproof jacket with a breathable membrane for breathability and comfort in changeable weather conditions.

The Kammweg 3L softshell jacket is available for men (opens in new tab) and women (opens in new tab) for £390 (about $480), and includes an area of wool-blend material in the front to cut out wind chill, and adjustable hood, cuffs, and waist. There are also zippered armpits for quick ventilation if you start to get too warm. Areas most susceptible to wear and tear (such as the shoulders) are reinforced with toughened fabric.

The hand pockets sit higher than normal for easy access when you're wearing a hiking backpack with a waist strap, and the elbows are articulated for ease of movement.

The jacket's elbows are articulated for ease of movement (Image credit: Jack Wolfskin)

The new Trekking connection, which is available online (opens in new tab), also includes T-shirts, fleece jackets, hiking trousers and base layers.

Garments are made using a combination of natural fibers and recycled textiles from Swiss company Schoeller (opens in new tab), including the waterproof Texapore Ecosphere membrane used in the Kammweg 3L jacket.