Large group of hikers, including 25 children with additional needs, rescued from Arizona trail in scorching temperatures

The National Park Service has now closed Arizona Hot Springs and Goldstrike trails because of the early-season extreme heat

A group of 28 hikers was rescued from an Arizona trail as temperatures soared to 100°F. The group included 25 children with additional needs who were hiking the Hot Springs trail in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The rescue mission comes in the same week and on the same trail where one hiker died and five other members of the group required helicopter evacuation because of heat distress.

Officials from Lake Mead NPS located the group on Thursday near Lake Mead on the 3.2-mile trail and said they were underprepared for the conditions.

Rescues such as these place a strain on the already challenged park resources and Arizona Hot Springs and Goldstrike trails have now been closed due to extreme heat and will remain so until April 13.

The rescue has prompted officials to once again highlight the dangers of hiking in extreme heat, especially now, at the change of season when people have not acclimatized or may not be aware of the climbing temperatures.

In 2024, Lake Mead was cited in an independent study as the deadliest National Park Service site in the period 2013 to 2023.

With temperatures now hotting up across the country, you might see excessive heat warnings. Knowing what excessive heat is and being aware of the dangers can help keep you safe on the trails.

Excessive or extreme heat is a period of high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees for at least two to three days. In extreme heat, your body works extra hard to maintain a normal temperature, putting extra stress on it.

This season’s heat is just beginning and most people are not yet acclimated, increasing the likelihood of heat illness, such as heatstroke or heat exhaustion. During periods of extreme heat it's important to:

Keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water and carrying adequate amounts with you if on the move

Stay out of direct sun, ideally in an air-conditioned place

If spending time outside, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned places

Dress appropriately in clothing that is loose and light

Save physical activities for the early morning or evening