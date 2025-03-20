Nationwide national park protests planned as Trump administration makes ‘no moves’ to put fired staff back to work

By published

The Trump administration is appealing against orders from federal judges to reinstate thousands of sacked probationary workers

Protests at Yosemite National Park
Hundreds protest at Yosemite National Park on March 1, 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nationwide protests in support of sacked National Park Service workers will take place this weekend after the Trump administration appealed against judicial orders to give them back their jobs.

The Resistance Rangers campaign group has organized rallies and teach-ins at more than 170 different locations across the country on Saturday, March 22.

The group, which is comprised of more than 1,000 off-duty park staff, is encouraging concerned citizens to "show solidarity with unlawfully-fired federal workers".

In a statement the organisation said the protests would "demonstrate that the American people want their public lands to be preserved and protected for future generations".

A post shared by Resistance Rangers (@resistancerangers)

A photo posted by on

The protests have been organized in response to the Trump administration appealing the rulings of two federal judges, who ordered it to reinstate more than 24,000 sacked probatory federal workers.

Among this number were 1,000 NPS employees. The rulings required the NPS to immediately reinstate each one and follow the proper regulatory process if it still decided to dismiss them.

The NPS confirmed its intentions to do so in a statement to Advnture: "The Department will comply with the court’s order while the White House works through the appeals process."

However, officials have "made no moves to start putting crucial staff back to work," according to a separate statement from the Resistance Rangers. Instead, agency heads were told to 'await further instruction', before rehiring any staff, according to a report in National Parks Traveler.

An appeal launched by the Department of the Interior argues that rehiring the sacked workers would cause 'significant confusion', and burden the agencies affected.

National Park Service ranger

Park rangers oversee America's 63 national parks and look after visitors (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside the sacking of probationary workers, thousands of temporary staff have had their job offers rescinded, and many full-time employees continue to take voluntary redundancy.

With a depleted workforce, fears have been raised that America's national parks will be unsafe and understaffed during the busy summer period, when millions of Americans come to camp, run, and hike in the North American wilderness.

Protesters first took to the streets on March 1, to show their disapproval of the mass layoffs.

Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.

More about outdoor
Person swimming wearing bone conduction earphones

A lighter sound – Suunto shaves the grams with its new waterproof bone conduction headphones
Black Canyon of the Gunnison

Human remains found after month-long search for missing man in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
Person swimming wearing bone conduction earphones

A lighter sound – Suunto shaves the grams with its new waterproof bone conduction headphones
See more latest
Most Popular
Person swimming wearing bone conduction earphones
A lighter sound – Suunto shaves the grams with its new waterproof bone conduction headphones
Black Canyon of the Gunnison
Human remains found after month-long search for missing man in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
Yeti Hopper
Snag $60 off this premium Yeti cooler - it's "easy to load and keeps everything cool"
Entrance to the Narrows at Zion National Park
Watch the dramatic air rescue of a hiker who was injured in a canyon in Zion National Park
Outdoor lads hiking trip
Charity invites queer hikers, campers, and climbers to head outdoors and find community in nature
Sherpa in the Himalayas
Could drones really replace sherpas on Everest? Successful trials see drones carry 33lbs of equipment to Camp 1
Athlete checking a sports watch
Polar users listen up – you can now sync TrainingPeaks workouts and plans to your sports watch
Route 140 Yosemite National Park
Gigantic rockslide closes major highway into Yosemite – see photos of the mammoth debris pile
Scarpa Force V deals image
Learn to fight gravity in the comfortable Scarpa Force V climbing shoes – ideal for new climbers and a colossal 45% off at Steep and Cheap
Two men doing roped scrambling
Arc'teryx announces details of its 2025 Academy series – hone your outdoor skills in the world's most legendary mountain environments