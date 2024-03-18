Which music icon decided these were the right shoes for running the New York Half Marathon?

Not everyone chooses the latest super shoes from Nike, Adidas or Hoka when it comes to running a race. Especially when you’re a brand ambassador for a certain line of sneakers and need to be out and about (and, of course, on social media) promoting that brand.

Which was presumably why Lil Nas X decided to run the 2024 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon on Sunday in a pair of Coach high-top sneakers. Not a brand we tend to feature much here on Advnture (it tends to be more about handbags rather backpacks).

Lil Nas X Runs NYC Half Marathon in Coach high-tops (Image credit: Jo Hale (left) / Roberto Mandje (right))

Despite the surprising choice of footwear, the rap star managed an unofficial time of 2:32:53, which is below average for a half marathon, but pretty respectable when you’re wearing something not designed for pounding the asphalt.

Lil Nas X, who also wore a green T-shirt for the St Patrick’s Day race, certainly fulfilled his task as brand ambassador considering the amount of photos of his footwear turned up on social media. Though not many of the comments thought it was a sensible idea, no matter how much his bank balance must be flourishing. “That man’s legs & feet gonna be hurting,” said Justin on X.

.@LilNasX in the hightops for 13.1 pic.twitter.com/ys2LB736AAMarch 17, 2024 See more

Great day introducing @LilNasX to the beauty and magic of running and racing. Congrats to all 2024 #UnitedNYCHalf participants! pic.twitter.com/YbN2ENooriMarch 18, 2024 See more

Lil Nas X has been a brand ambassador for fashion label Coach since October 2022 and unveiled a pair of high-tops similar to the ones he wore for the NYC half marathon – though a bit more showy – as part of his capsule collection with Coach, which debuted in December.

Still, at least he didn’t run the half marathon in a pair of his Satan Nikes – he might have been sued again.