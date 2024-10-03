Man kills "aggressive" mountain lion with shovel at campground, wildlife officials say it doesn't qualify as an attack

An investigation is underway in Colorado after a man killed a mountain lion with a shovel at a campground.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the incident took place on September 26, when they responded to a report of a man killing an "aggressive" mountain lion in a campground near Cañon City, southwest of Colorado Springs.

The CPW reports that when their officer arrived at the scene, a dead female lion weighing around 95 lbs was lying on the hood of the man's Jeep. The man told the officer that he and his husky were sitting next to his recreational vehicle the night before when the mountain lion approached them. He said the dog began growling and barking.

"When the lion got within about 10 feet, the dog engaged it and the man grabbed a shovel, which he used to strike the lion in the head, killing it," says the CPW.

Upon inspection of the lion, officers found that it had an injury to its front right paw and scratches along its back. The man suffered no injuries and said he was never touched by the lion, so the CPW states that this incident does not qualify as a mountain lion attack.

"The CPW officer’s preliminary finding was that the man was in fear of his life and acted in self defense when confronted by a lion acting unusual and extremely aggressive."

The lion's body has been sent to an animal health lab for further inspection, and the CPW declines further comment pending the results of the investigation.

The lion's body has been sent to an animal health lab for further inspection (Image credit: Kevin Zaouali / EyeEm)

Mountain lion safety

Although 2024 has seen several mountain lion attacks in 2024, including a fatal attack on a 21-year-old hunter in California and a snowboarder who fought one off with his snowboard in Utah, mountain lion attacks are rare in Colorado. The CPW has recorded just 25 lion attacks on humans since 1990.

However, if you are recreating in mountain lion country, it's always important to stay vigilant. The CPW advises you to make noise if you are outdoors from dusk to dawn, when mountain lions are most active. If you are camping, illuminate your campground with camping lanterns so that you can see mountain lions and secure your pets. Learn more in our article on what to do if you meet a mountain lion on the trail.