Mark your calendars - World Luge Day is almost here - but how can you actually get started?

Cancel your plans, suit up in spandex, and head to the slopes this Sunday (January 19) for the first-ever World Luge Day.

Organized by the International Luge Federation, this ‘global’ event aims to bring seasoned athletes and nervous first-timers together to try out and celebrate luge - the winter Olympic sport in which athletes race down an icy track on a sled while lying on their back.

“Luge is more than just a competitive discipline - it is the world’s first winter sport and a tradition that connects people worldwide,” said International Luge Federation President Einars Fogelis on the ILF website.

“With World Luge Day, we want to spread the enthusiasm for this sport and encourage more people to take to the sled and have fun.”

What is luge?

Originating in the Swiss Alps, luge can be traced back to the 16th century, when merchants and tradesmen used wooden sleds to get around the mountains.

The first formal luge races took place in the late 18th century, with racers lying flat on their backs, skidding along the icy mountain roads of Northern Europe.

The sport has changed much in the 150 or so years since. Modern competitors straddle ultra-lightweight aluminum and fiberglass sleds, whizzing down specially designed tracks at speeds upwards of 87 miles per hour / 140kmph. Using their calves and shoulders to steer, competitors strive to make themselves as aerodynamic as possible.

Although it's practiced at an amateur level, luge is predominantly known as an Olympic sport. In Olympic competitions, athletes compete in time-trial races along 1,000 to 1,300-meter tracks, completing four laps in singles events and two laps in doubles.

Luge racers like Germany's Julia Taubitz (pictured here) wear fibre-glass helmets and skintight racing suits (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to get started

World Luge Day is the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about - as long as you've got a track near you. But, believe it or not, plenty of clubs in the US and Europe offer taster sessions, where you’ll be taught the basics and allowed to try luge for yourself.

The International Luge Federation will hold several of these sessions in Germany for World Luge Day on Sunday, January 19.

You can also get into the luge spirit by sledding - sliding luge style down your nearest slope, or snowy hilltop.