Men who hike and climb at high altitudes more likely to suffer infertility, new study claims

Men who brave high altitudes to climb or hike are at an increased risk of infertility according to a new study.

And, while the damage appears to be reversible, it could take months for their fertility to return to normal, potentially impacting professional climbers who spend extended periods in the mountains.

Researchers at the University of Newcastle, Australia investigated the findings of multiple studies into male infertility, including those questioning the effects of high altitude.

A common thread was the damage done by low oxygen levels. At altitude, low air pressure reduces the amount of oxygen available to your body when you breathe, affecting fitness and potentially causing altitude sickness.

The air at sea level contains 20.9% oxygen, a number that drops dramatically the higher you get. At Everest base camp, the oxygen level halves to around 10.4%, By the summit, it's down to a third of the oxygen level at regular sea-level air.

For male climbers, hikers, and others spending time at altitude, a lack of oxygen in the testis can impact sperm quality and drastically reduce fertility.

“The good news for hikers is that impaired fertility from high altitude is generally reversible once more oxygen is restored in the body,” explains lead researcher Tessa Lord.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“This can take a few months to resolve though, following their return to sea level.”

Although it's not a worry for most, infertility could be a concern for professional climbers who spend much of the year at altitude. Daredevil mountaineers like Jost Kubosch and Nima Rinji Sherpa are constantly in the mountains, making multiple ascents and rarely returning to sea level for sustained periods. However, it's not clear whether professional climbers were included in the study.

Spending time at altitude can affect male fertility in the short term (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Newcastle study focused on the impact on male fertility, it's been previously found that high altitudes can also affect fertility in women. Low-oxygen environments can affect hormone balance and ovarian function, reducing fertility rates, according to a 2020 study by Victor Parraguez and Antonio Gonzalez-Bulnes.

Pregnancy is also affected, as a lack oxygen can slow fetal growth, potentially leading to multiple complications and health concerns.