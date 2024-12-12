Montane goes for gold with its all new down jackets after success of Alpine 850 Nano
Innovative gold-infused warm-even-when-wet down will become a standard feature in autumn-winter 2025 collections
Montane has announced that its gold-infused down insulation will be included as standard across the brand's newest autumn-winter collections.
The company says that incorporating microscopic gold particles into the down clusters in winter-warm garments creates an "electrostatic shield” that prevents moisture absorption. This is said to enable the down to stay dry longer, dry faster and retain its loft even in wet conditions
The revolutionary ExpeDRY technology already features in Montane's Alpine 850 Nano jacket, which our Advnture reviewer Julia Clarke rated as a five-star product.
What are the benefits of gold?
Down has long been used in clothing as an insulating product and offers good warmth-to-weight ratios. However, traditional down insulation is known to struggle in wet conditions, losing its loft, structure and heat-trapping properties if wet.
Down insulation takes longer to dry than synthetic insulation, leaving wearers cold and uncomfortable in wet weather.
Many brands use what is called 'hydrophobic down', a term usually given to down that has been coated with a hydrophobic (water repelling) chemical to make it absorb less water and dry out faster.
But Montane point outs that, while treating the surface of textiles with a hydrophobic chemical that allows the water to bead and roll off makes a lot of sense for a shell, it's not so useful with insulation.
Montane also acknowledges that when down gets wet, it loses loft and warmth but the brand, like some others, disputes that this is from outside wet, such as rain, but rather from moisture created by warmth from the body’s own sweat.
Montane reckons the ExpeDRY technology, developed by Allied Feather + Down, is a better solution. The brand explains: "The gold particles create an electro-static shield that provides a small hydrophobic barrier and weakens the hydrogen bond that allows water to form.
"In turn, this stops moisture from coalescing into droplets and helps break that bond to aid any water that may be present to dry faster."
Are there any negatives?
The Montane Alpine 850 Nano jacket has many positives, including being very lightweight, breathable and warm thanks to ExpeDRY down strategically placed with synthetic in high-moisture areas. However, this comes at a higher price point than other down jackets.
Montane has not yet released details of what will be included in the new AW2025 down collection or any prices, but we'll update this story when we know more.
