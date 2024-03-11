This new e-MTB makes steep climbs a breeze, and boasts a maximum range of 180 miles
The Optibike RIOT leaves other e-MTBs almost literally standing
What you want from the ultimate e-MTB is a bike that’ll climb near-vertical cliff faces and go on forever and ever. The new Optibike RIOT can’t quite achieve that but it does boast a powerful motor designed to chew up steep slopes and a battery with a range of up to 180 miles. Definitely on to consider for bikepacking.
According to the company, the RIOT is the most powerful e-bike of its kind, capable of climbing gradients of up to 46%, with the longest range. “Optibike introduces the world’s most powerful Class 1 eMTB,” says the marketing blurb. “The RIOT outperforms everything. It is the longest range eMTB with a massive 1630 watt-hr battery, 3x the size of most other bikes.”
The Optibike RIOT e-MTB, which is available to pre-order now from the brand’s online store, comes in US and EU versions.
The US version features the brand’s bespoke PowerStorm Mid-drive Motor with 190Nm of torque and 750W of power, and a 20mph (32km/h) speed limit.
The EU version similarly features a PowerStorm Mid-drive Motor with 190Nm of torque, but with 250W of power, and a 15.5 MPH (25km/h) speed limit for the EU market.
They retail at $14,400 / €13,200.
Most of its nearest rivals when it comes to battery life are urban e-bikes with ranges of 130-140 miles (Optibike itself offers the Optibike R22 Everest e-MTB with a range of 300 miles, but its marketing team clearly think that belongs in another class).
Both models feature a dual-sided pedelec torque sensor for natural feeling assistance and a 1,620Wh lithium-ion battery to provide those 180-mile rides.
At the front is a RockShox ZEB Ultimate suspension fork, and at the rear is a Fox 230x65 Float X air shock, both with 170mm travel. Customers can personalize their bike with options like a 14-speed Rohloff geared hub or cassette and derailleur. Other features include large disc brakes, a handlebar-mounted LCD display and an optional 2,700-lumen headlight.
The carbon fiber frame and swingarm help to keep the bike lightweight (around 68lbs / 31kg).
Shipping dates have yet to be announced.
- The best bikepacking bags 2024: clever kit-carrying solutions for your pedal-powered adventures
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Most Popular
By Cat Ellis
By Julia Clarke
By Cat Ellis
By Julia Clarke
By Julia Clarke