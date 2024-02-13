I've been running with this Patagonia jacket all winter, and it's on sale for £50 today

Right now, you can pick up the Patagonia Houdini jacket for just £50 at Sigma Sports – a huge saving of 50%. The deal applies to both the men's and women's version in black, but you'll have to move fast because the most popular sizes are selling out quickly.

The Patagonia Houdini is my all-time favorite running jacket. It's extremely light, tipping the scales at around 100g depending on your size, but also amazingly warm, and really cuts out windchill during training sessions. It's made from recycled ripstop nylon, with a high quality coil zipper to keep out drafts. When the weather warms up, you can stuff it inside its own chest pocket, which zips closed to create a little bundle that you can easily pop in your running backpack, hydration pack, or even a running belt.

If your size is out of stock or not included in the deal, don't worry – it's also on sale for £67.97 at Alpinetrek. If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Patagonia Houdini jacket where you are.

My only real criticism of the Patagonia Houdini is its lack of reflective details, which means you'll need to wear a light or something else bright when you're heading out before dawn or after dusk. That's only a small drawback though, and it otherwise comes highly recommended.

