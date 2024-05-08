Patagonia's Worn Wear Climb tour is coming to patch up your favorite gear at the crag

If your climbing gear is starting to look a bit worse for wear, good news – Patagonia's Worn Wear Climbing Tour is coming to a crag or wall near you, ready to patch up your jackets and pants to get them working good as new.

Patagonia (which recently debuted a film titled The Shittropocene about the perils of fast fashion and overconsumption) has long promoted making clothing, bags and other items last as long as possible rather than buying more at the first sign of wear.

Throughout the spring, the company will be taking two rolling repair shops around festivals and climbing spots throughout Europe, including destinations in France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. The tour will start in the UK this weekend, with the mobile workshops stopping at the following locations:

11-12 May, Covent Garden, London

17-19 May Keswick Mountain Festival

24-27 May Climb Out Festival

5-7 July - Timber Festival

Check out Patagonia's website for more details and the full list of tour dates.

Whether it's a broken zipper, a ripped jacket, or a broken pull cord, you'll be able to get your gear repaired by an expert, and learn how to carry out simple fixes yourself.

Can't make it to one of the tour stops? The following guides will help you make some essential repairs and refresh your gear ready for your next adventure: