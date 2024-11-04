Popular holiday island introduces pay-to-walk charges on 30 hiking routes

Hikers face fines if they do not pay a fee to walk 30 of Madeira's walking trails, including Pico do Arieiro

Hikers visiting a top European holiday island will need to pay to walk 30 of the most popular routes. Fees will apply to tourists who travel to Madeira, an archipelago situated in the North Atlantic ocean and part of Portugal.

The €3 surcharge, for non-residents over the age of 12, already applies to seven of the busiest hiking trails, including Pico do Areeiro, Pico Ruivo, Levada do Risco, Levada do Caldeirão Verde, Balcões, Levada do Rei and Ponta de São Lourenço.

Tourist hikers must pay €3 to walk the Pico do Arieiro route on Madeira (Image credit: Getty Images)

From January 1, 2025, another 23 of the most hiked routes will be added to the list of pay-to-walk routes.

The move is part of a campaign for more sustainable tourism, especially with an increase in visitors to Madeira during peak hiking seasons.

Profits from the new hiking route fees will go towards trail maintenance, cleaning and preservation efforts.

The routes are all managed by the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (ICNF) in Madeira.

To pay for the routes, hikers can access the regional government portal, Simplifica, or use on-site payment options at ICNF stations along many of the trails.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There will be potential fines of up to €50 for hikers who fail to pay the fee.