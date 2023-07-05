Reckless hiker caught sneaking up on huge bison at Utah State Park

A man has been spotted sneaking up behind an enormous bison at Antelope Island State Park, strolling across the rangeland to get a close-up photo of the animal grazing. Although bison are usually docile and prefer to avoid close encounters with people, like all wild animals they can be unpredictable, particularly if they are startled or feel threatened, which could easily happen if they are approached from behind.

The incident (which you can watch below) was recorded by Ryann Martins and shared via Instagram account TouronsOfNationalParks, which calls out bad behavior at sites of natural beauty, often involving wildlife. Other recent close calls have included tourists crowding around bison, trying to pet them, and even jumping out at bears.

A post shared by @touronsofnationalparks A photo posted by on

There are between 500 and 700 bison on Antelope Island at any one time, so you're likely to encounter them when hiking. Utah State Parks Office urges visitors to take care around the animals, and show them respect.

"If you see a bison and it stops what it is doing and starts paying attention to you, you are too close and should back away slowly," it warns. "If you see a bison in the distance, do not walk across the rangeland to get closer to it. Take your photos from a safe distance."

If you come across a bison on the trail while hiking, you are advised to either back away and return the way you came, or leave the trail and go around, giving the animal a very wide berth. You should never try to sneak past, even if it means cutting your hike short.

“We’ve got trail restrictions on Antelope Island in the backcountry, but safety trumps those rules," says park manager Jeremy Shaw. "If you are in the backcountry hiking and you come across any wildlife that’s in your path, we urge you to travel around it. However close you think you should be [to the wildlife], double it. That’s how far back you should stay."

Last year, a woman was seriously injured after passing too close to a pair of bison during a hike in Caprock Canyons State Park, Texas. While recovering from a puncture wound to her back, Rebecca Clark posted a video of the moment she was attacked as a warning to others, admitting she was too close.

For more advice. see our guides how to avoid being gored by a bison and wildlife safety: eight tips for unexpected encounters.