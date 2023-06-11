Serial bear-botherer caught chasing animals at Yellowstone again

A man has been spotted for a third time grunting and chasing a bear at Yellowstone National Park. Unlike the previous two occasions where the bear decided to flee, this time the animal began to give chase, forcing the tourist to run back to his car.

The National Park Service (NPS) is now aware of the man, who has been seen twice pulling off his shirt and making loud noises to scare bears. Approaching and trying to scare wildlife is a federal crime, and he could face a hefty fine and even jail time if caught and convicted.

A video of the latest incident was shared on Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone, which calls out bad behavior at US National Parks. If you recognize the man, you can call Yellowstone's 24-hour anonymous tip line on 307-344-2132 or use the email form on the NPS website.

You should never approach a bear intentionally, but dense forest and twisting trails can lead to unexpected encounters. If you do find yourself in close quarters, the NPS recommends making it clear that you're not a threat and identifying yourself as a human by speaking slowly and calmly.

Don't panic, and remember that if the bear stands up on its hind legs, it is probably just curious and trying to get a better view. Never make loud noises or run, as this may cause the bear to see you as a prey animal and give chase. Leave the area via another route, or wait for the bear to move on if there's no other way out. Always give the animal a way to escape the situation.

If you are attacked by a black bear, never play dead; unlike brown bears and grizzlies, black bears will eat carrion. Instead, try to escape to a car or building, or if that's not possible, fight back with anything you have to hand.

