Revolutionary barefoot shoe inventor dies after falling almost 1,000ft in Italian climbing accident

The revolutionary outdoors inventor of FiveFingers barefoot shoes has died after suffering a fatal fall while climbing in Italy.

48-year-old Robert Fliri was descending the Oberettespitze mountain in the Tyrolean Alps of Northern Italy when he lost his footing and fell almost 1,000ft / 305m as horrified friends watched on.

His two companions quickly raised the alarm, and local authorities launched an immediate rescue effort. They soon located Fliri with the help of a helicopter but found him dead at the scene.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 5.

Fliri was a beloved figure in the outdoor community due to his invention of the FiveFingers barefoot shoes.

These hiking, climbing, and trail running shoes mimic the close feeling of being barefoot with thin outsoles that follow the shape of your feet and individual sections for each toe.

The shoes launched in 2006 to immediate success and are now produced by outsole experts Vibram.

Vibram V-Alpha hiking shoes are one of many products made possible thanks to Fliri's ingenuity (Image credit: Vibram)

As an experienced mountaineer and trail runner, Fliri took inspiration from the freedom of being barefoot in the wilderness.

Prior to launching the FiveFingers shoes, he told Birthdayshoes.com: "We have five toes: when they can move and grasp the ground independently, and when you can really sense the surface under your feet, your body is able to do what it is designed for by nature. This is a powerful feeling."

"It is very joyful to move around on the five-fingers [sic]; you will become really happy to move. Your movements will be more flexible, more supple."

The Vibram FiveFingers shoes are now produced in a range of styles to suit different outdoor pursuits and terrain.

The V-Alpha and V-Trail shoes are suited to runners and hikers looking for a close, barefoot feel as they speed through the wilderness. Waterproof, insulating models like the V-Lynx are better suited to chilly autumn and winter treks. FiveFingers water-shoes are also available.

Shoes from the FiveFingers range are available from $130 on the Vibram website.