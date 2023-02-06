Runaway bull charges through resort ramming skiers and snowboarders
Nobody was injured, and only a few skis and boards were damaged as the animal charged down the run
Skiers and snowboarders had a shock last week when an escaped bull raced down a run at a resort near Sochi, Russia, ramming several people. The incident was captured on camera by one skier who decided the follow the animal as it charged downhill.
The clip, which you can watch below, shows the incident at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort (opens in new tab), which hosted freestyle skiing and snowboarding events at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games.
According to Press21 (opens in new tab), the animal collided with at least three people, but none were injured and the only damage was a few broken skis and snowboards. It's not clear how the bull got onto the slope, but specialists soon attended the scene to bring him under control.
As OutThere Colorado (opens in new tab) reports, incidents of animals invading the slopes are rare, but do occasionally happen, and don't always end well. In 2021 a deer died after colliding with a skier (opens in new tab) at Idaho's Sun Valley Resort,
If you do spot an animal roaming the runs, contact ski patrol, who will be able to close off areas and call specialists to help prevent injuries to either people or wildlife.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 13 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better).
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Thank you for signing up to Advnture. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.