Skier dies in high speed collision at popular Colorado resort

Ski patrol rushed to deliver life-saving measures at the scene

Chair lift moving past the ski slopes at Keystone, Colorado in the Rocky Mountains.
Ski patrol rushed to deliver life-saving measures at the scene

A skier has died following a collision at Colorado's Keystone resort, according to authorities.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the death of a male skier from the Front Range on March 11, reporting that its preliminary investigation found he was "descending the Haywood trail at a high speed when he lost control, veered off the trail, and collided with a padded light pole."

Haywood is a more technical blue run near the Mountain House base area with a steeper pitch and rolls that can hinder visibility at times.

The report states the skier, who has not been named, was wearing a helmet and there is no evidence of intoxication. No other skiers are thought to have been involved in the incident.

Keystone Ski Patrol responded to the scene immediately and provided advanced life-saving measures. The skier was then transported to Keystone Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss," says Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

This news follows the death of a snowboarder in February at Vail Mountain. In that case, Connor Gill, 26, disappeared during a snow storm after boarding the Avanti lift on the morning of February 14. His body was discovered two weeks later and no further details have been released on his cause of death.

Ski resort safety

Resort skiing may be safer than backcountry skiing, but the potential for high speeds and crowds means it's not without risk. It's vital to know and follow the skiing safety code, ski within your ability level and stay in control at all times.

Even though an avalanche transceiver is not usually advised for in-bounds skiing, wearing clothing or gear equipped with a RECCO reflector can help ski patrol locate you if you get hurt. The Helly Hansen Elevation Infinity 2.0 Ski Shell Jacket has a RECCO reflector and a Life Pocket on the chest that helps protect your phone from the cold and keeps it within reach.

Read our tips on how to keep your phone from dying in the cold.

Julia Clarke
Julia Clarke

Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.  

