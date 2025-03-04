Body of snowboarder missing since Valentine's Day found on Vail Mountain

The body of a snowboarder missing since Valentine's Day has been found on Vail Mountain two weeks after he disappeared.

Connor Gill, 26, was last seen boarding the Avanti chairlift by himself on Friday, February 14 at around 8:50 a.m. and was reported missing that afternoon. Rescue crews launched an immediate search, but were challenged by heavy snowfall and high winds in the days following Gill's disappearance.

In the weeks since the Denver resident disappeared, teams from multiple agencies have assisted Vail Mountain Rescue and Vail Ski Patrol, probing the area and using cell phone data to try to locate Gill despite several feet of new snow.

Last week saw some blue skies and warmer temperatures and Gill's body was found on Friday, February 28, and confirmed by Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis on Monday.

“On behalf of Vail Mountain and Vail Ski Patrol, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our guest,” says Vail COO Beth Howard in a statement.

“We appreciate all of the rescue agencies who conducted this search alongside Vail Ski Patrol.”

No other details have been made available, but Advnture will keep this story updated.

Staying safe on the slopes

Skiing ans snowboarding are inherently risky, even at a resort, but there are actions you can take to help keep yourself safer. Always wear a helmet and when possible, ski with a friend.

Ski within your ability and stay on the ski runs rather than leaving for the trees, where you may encounter more obstacles, deeper snow and the possibility of tree wells.

Let someone know your plans and even though an avalanche transceiver is not usually advised for in-bounds skiing, wearing clothing or gear equipped with a RECCO reflector can help ski patrol locate you.

If you're not carrying a Personal Locator Beacon, keep your phone within easy reach and take steps to make sure it stays charged. The Helly Hansen Elevation Infinity 2.0 Ski Shell Jacket has a Life Pocket on the chest that helps protect your phone from the cold and keeps it within reach. Read our tips on skiing safety and how to keep your phone from dying in the cold.