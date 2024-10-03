REI's new Smartwool x Altra running collection is the outdoor collaboration we never knew we always wanted
Not all outdoor collaborations make sense but this one could be a match made in heaven (or at least in the Rocky Mountains)
Running through the cold seasons typically means more difficulties with breathability and moisture management, but a new collaboration between running brand Altra and merino wool pioneers Smartwool could have you running in comfort all winter long.
Not all outdoor collaborations make sense – take The North Face and Gucci, for example – but given what we know about these two brands, this one could be a match made in heaven (or at least in the Rocky Mountains).
Utah-based Altra is best-known for a preference for zero and low-drop running shoes which claim to give runners a more natural stride, while Colorado-based Smartwool champions the superpowers of merino wool, a natural fabric that boasts enviable breathability and odor control.
Together, the two have teamed up for a limited-edition line of running apparel available now through November 1 to REI members only. If you're in the market for a new pair of road running shoes, the best-selling Altra Escalante 4 is available with a breathable Smartwool Merino Knit upper to improve thermal comfort. This zero-drop shoe is available in women's sizing in navy and men's sizing in mineral blue.
Then, because merino works best when layered with more merino, the collection includes running socks such as the Smartwool x Altra Run Targeted Cushion Ankle Socks (men's and women's) and Smartwool x Altra Cold Weather Run Targeted Cushion Crew Socks (designed in fun Twilight Blue for women) both of which are built to improve friction. If you're new to merino, you'll be able to run in these socks again and again without having to wash them.
The collection is designed as a complete head-to-toe cool weather run kit featuring apparel and accessories and you can view the full line at REI.
Anyone can become an REI member for a one-time fee of $30 and receive rewards, discounts and exclusive deals.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.