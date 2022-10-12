Best ski socks 2022: for warm, comfy feet throughout the ski season

The best ski socks aren’t just any old knee-high socks from gym class. When you’re heading out for a day of skiing or riding, you want to get as many runs in as you can and you certainly don't want to waste time rubbing your toes to warm up back at the lodge. Ski socks provide extra protection on the coldest days so if you get hung up on the chair lift for a few extra minutes, you’re not worried about skiing down with numb feet.

The best ski socks also need to wick away moisture without getting too smelly so that on spring days and during backcountry skiing when you’re working up a sweat, you don’t get cold, clammy feet and increase your risk of blisters. And speaking of blisters, you’ll be glad to hear that the best ski socks have extra padding in all the right places to prevent boot rub.

Some ski socks go the extra mile with compression to improve your circulation on cold days, while others focus more on comfort.

We’ve tried and tested the best ski socks around and included those that fit snugly and stay in place and put performance first with sweat management and temperature regulation. Pair these with our suggestions for the best ski gloves and best ski goggles and you’ll be well protected all winter long.

The best ski socks

Falke SK2 ski socks Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Luxurious all-round ski sock Materials: polypropylene (45%), acrylic (25%), wool (20%), polyamide (10%)

Best for: alpine skiing, ski touring, snowboarding, snowshoeing + Soft and cozy

+ Breathable

+ Articulated fit

- Not for frigid days With medium padding, these socks offer enough warmth for most resort days but aren’t too thick or too warm, so make a good companion during a day of ski touring. Made using a blend of synthetic fibers and merino wool, these ski socks provide the stretch and breathability you need. They’re padded in the areas that come under the most stress in your ski boot, such as the front of your shin and ankle and your ankle bones. Our rating: 5 out of 5 stars Icebreaker Merino Ski+ Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Thick enough for really cold days Materials: wool (53%), nylon (44%), elastane (3%)

Best for: alpine skiing, ski touring, snowboarding, snowshoeing + Articulated fit

+ Non-bulky padding

+ Anatomical toe box

- Fairly expensive The articulated fit of these ski socks is boosted by an anatomical toe box and the light-medium weight of these socks means they’re not too bulky inside your boot if you’re skiing uphill but they’re warm enough for sitting on a chilly chairlift. Extra padding on the shin and Achilles, plus seamless toes and a sculpted fit eliminates any annoying chafing or bunching inside your boot, and a wide comfortable band at the calf ensures they stay in place. Our rating: 5 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab) Smartwool Ski Full Cushion View at REI.com (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Cozy, breathable performance socks Materials: merino wool (57%), nylon (41%), elastane (2%)

Best for: alpine skiing, snowboarding + Moisture wicking

+ Fully cushioned

+ Performance oriented fit

- Too warm for mild days These cozy, breathable socks live up to Smartwool’s reputation for producing some of the best ski socks on the market. The over-the-calf fit hugs snugly just below the knee and promises to stay there, while the performance-oriented fit contours to your arches and allows for flex at the ankle. Made from merino wool, nylon and elastane, these socks wick sweat away from your feet on powder days and are ultra-breathable. Our rating: 5 out of 5 stars 1000 Mile Snow Sports Sock Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Protection against cold and rubbing Materials: acrylic (48%), tactel (26%), nylon (25%), spandex (1%)

Best for: alpine skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing + Comfy contoured fit

+ Moisture wicking

+ Affordable

- No natural fibers An extremely comfortable ski sock that manages to be just the right thickness for both alpine skiing and ski touring. Made using a blend of synthetic materials, these socks are extremely soft and comfortable as well as breathable and quick drying, and lots of stretch combined with arch bracing gives a snug fit without compression. Extra padding in the shin, Achilles, toe, ball and heel prevents boot rub. Our rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars BAM Bamboo Ski Socks Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Use compression to fight the cold Materials: bamboo viscose (52%), recycled polyamide (35%), merino wool (12%), elastane (1%)

Best for: alpine skiing, ski touring, snowboarding, snowshoeing + Soft and comfortable

+ Light compression

+ Don't get smelly easily

- No large sizes These socks are thin and unpadded, so best for ski touring and not-too-cold ski days, but they have a little compression, which helps to improve circulation and keep you warmer when it’s cold. A cozy terry lining and invisible toe seam mean they’re comfortable against your skiing with no annoying bunching or rubbing. These socks are shorter than most, but stay up well. Though bamboo is not as durable as synthetic or merino wool, these are made with 12% merino, reinforced with polyamide. Our rating: 4 out of 5 stars Darn Tough Yeti Sock View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Unstoppable comfort all season long Materials: merino wool (61%), nylon (37%), Lycra (2%)

Best for: ski touring, alpine skiing, snowboarding snowshoeing + Comfy performance fit

+ Thermoregulating

+ Fast drying

- No cushioning These lightweight socks don’t have any cushioning and are instead fit for performance. There’s no annoying bunching and they’re slim enough you can wear them with any of your ski boots. Merino wool provides plenty of warmth on cold ski days, and its moisture wicking capacities means that you won’t get sweaty feet, or blisters, if you wear these for backcountry touring. You can wear these for many, many outings without them getting stinky, too, Our verdict: 4 out of 5 stars

Ski sock comparison table

Best ski socks comparison table Running headband Materials Sizes Best use Falke SK2 Skiing Knee High Socks Polypropylene (45%), acrylic (25%), wool (20%), polyamide (10%) Women’s EU 35-42, Men’s EU 39-48 Alpine skiing, ski touring, snowboarding, snowshoeing Icebreaker Merino Ski+ Light Over the Calf Socks Wool (53%), Nylon (44%), Elastane (3%) Men’s: S-XL, women’s: S-L Alpine skiing, ski touring, snowboarding, snowshoeing Smartwool Ski Full Cushion OTC Socks Merino wool (57%), Nylon (41%), Elastane (2%) S-XL Alpine skiing, snowboarding 1000 Mile Snow Sports Sock Acrylic (48%), Tactel (26%), Nylon (25%), Spandex (1%) Men’s: M, L, XL, women’s: S, M Alpine skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing BAM Bamboo Ski Socks Bamboo viscose (52%), Recycled polyamide (35%), Merino wool (12%), Elastane (1%) 4-7, 8-11 Alpine skiing, ski touring, snowboarding, snowshoeing Darn Tough Yeti Over-the-Calf Lightweight Ski & Snowboard Sock Merino wool (61%), Nylon (37%), Lycra Spandex (2%) S-L Ski touring, alpine skiing, snowboarding snowshoeing

How to choose the best ski socks

When you’re choosing a pair of ski socks, there’s a surprising amount to consider, but it should come as no surprise that comfort is key. You’ll also need to consider what type of skiing you plan to do in them, and what type of conditions to expect. Because ski socks are a relatively affordable piece of kit, you may want to get several pairs. For example, you might want one pair for resort skiing and another for ski touring, or one pair cold days and another for spring skiing. If you’re on a budget, look for a good versatile pair of all rounders. Below are some other factors you’ll want to consider when choosing a good pair of ski socks.

Comfort

Comfort comes in various ways when it comes to ski socks, from proper fit and good breathability to using soft fabrics that don’t itch. It’s a bit of a subjective category, but know that you want your socks to feel great on so they don’t annoy or distract you when you’re trying to focus on making turns.

Fit

Your ski socks need to have a snug fit that doesn’t bunch inside your boots while not being so tight as to restrict your circulation. Look for a pair that comes comfortably up to just below your knee (a little long is better than a little short) and contours around your arch and heel without extra fabric at the toe box.

Comfort comes in various ways when it comes to ski socks, from proper fit and good breathability to using soft fabrics that don’t itch (Image credit: Getty Images)

Breathability and thermoregulation

Needless to say, your ski socks will need to keep your feet warm on cold days. This becomes especially important when you’re hanging out on long chairlift rides. A thicker sock will provide more warmth, but if your boots are already well insulated and you run hot anyway, don’t go overboard.

Virtually all ski socks will be made with sweat management in mind. Wool, bamboo and synthetic materials all wick sweat away. Synthetic fabrics dry fast too, and maintain some thermal properties even when wet. Merino wool also offers warmth when wet, but it takes longer to dry, as does bamboo. Natural fabrics (wool and bamboo) have antimicrobial properties that manage odours, while synthetic material can accumulate smells. Often the best ski socks a made with a mixture of these materials to harness the best bits of each. The only material you really want to avoid is cotton, which once wet, stays wet and offers no warmth whatsoever – cotton can be lethal in the mountains.

A good pair of ski socks will have some extra padding in the areas where you tend to feel a lot of pressure from your ski boots (Image credit: Getty Images)

Padding

A good pair of ski socks will have some extra padding in the areas where you tend to feel a lot of pressure from your ski boots: the front of your shin and the backs of your heel. Warmer socks may have more padding on the soles while socks built for touring will have less padding and focus more on mobility.

Thickness

The thicker the sock, the warmer the foot. If you expect sub zero days and long lift rides where your feet tend to lose a bit of circulation, get a medium or thick sock, but know that these will restrict your foot sensitivity a little. If you’re planning on spring skiing or ski touring, go thinner.

Durability

You shouldn’t expect your best ski socks to last forever but you should be able to count on them for a few seasons without your toes poking through. The less you have to wash them, the better, so consider socks with some natural fabric content. That said, synthetic materials are sturdier so perhaps the best choice is a natural/synthetic blend.