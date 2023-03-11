Specialized reveals packhorse e-bike to carry over 400 pounds up to 60 miles

Specialized has launched a new seriously powerful utility cargo bike, which can lug loads weighing up to 419lb (including you and your gear) up to 60 miles on a single charge.

The Specialized Globe Haul ST's carrying capacity make it a viable alternative to your car for commuting and weekend trips, and its tough build means it's also a great choice for bikepacking – particularly if you don't want to invest in a lot of ultralight equipment, or leave you favorite camping chair and coffee maker at home to save precious grams.

As BikeRadar (opens in new tab) explains, the Globe Haul ST is powered by a 700W rear hub motor and 772Wh battery, with five levels of power assistance.

All-terrain adventures

It's fitted with 20in wheels to keep the center of gravity low, and extra wide 3.5in Carless Whisper tires with three-ply casing to protect against punctures.

However, it's worth bearing in mind that unlike some other trail-ready cargo bikes (such as the Benno 46er that debuted earlier this week) the Specialized Globe Haul ST has no suspension, so you might find the ride unforgiving on particularly bumpy trails. If you want to really get muddy, the new Specialized Turbo Tero X (opens in new tab) would be a much better option.

It comes equipped with a rear rack ready for your tent and other camping essentials, integrated lights, and full coverage fenders to make sure you arrive at camp clean. Extra cargo accessories, including baskets, racks and panniers, are available separately. You can also choose to add a plug-in throttle control.

The Globe Haul ST is available to buy now direct from Specialized (opens in new tab) for $2,700, which is around half the price of the Turbo Tero X. It's only on sale in the US for now, but details of a global launch are expected soon.