This off-road e-bike can carry up to 418lb, so strap on your tent and hit the trails

US-based Benno Bikes has launched a new trail-ready cargo e-bike that's perfect for bikepacking – particularly if you don't want to invest in a whole new set of ultralight gear for your adventures.

Cargo bikes are typically much longer than a standard bike, which isn't so much of a problem for city riding, but can be a nuisance on the trails where you need a little more agility to handle tight turns. The Benno 46er (opens in new tab) is the exception, measuring no more than a standard e-bike despite its mighty load-carrying capacity.

The Benno 46er can handle even more weight than Rad Power Bikes' new RadRunner 3, which launched last week, with a total carrying capacity of 190kg (418lb). No need to worry about the extra weight of your camping stove, or leave your best sleeping pad at home – just strap it all on and be the most comfortable camper in the field.

As eBikeTips (opens in new tab) explains, the load can be spread across the bike, with the rear rack handling up to 60kg, and the front up to 10kg.

(Image credit: Benno Bikes)

There are two versions of the 46er available: the Performance Speed and Performance CX. The Performance Speed is powered by a Bosch Performance Speed 250W motor, and the US model is able to hit a top speed of 28mph with battery assistance. It has a range of 25-75 miles when equipped with a single 500Wh battery (depending on load, terrain, and riding conditions), or 50-150 miles with a dual-battery setup.

The Performance CX model is equipped with the same motor, but with a reduced top speed of 20mph. That means it can keep running for longer, with a range of 30-80 miles on a single battery, or 60-160 miles for dual-battery. Prices for both models are available on demand.

Whichever you opt for, it'll come equipped with front suspension to soak up bumps, Benno's own Dual Sport Tires, integrated lights, and aluminum fenders to keep your hiking pants clean. For more details, check out the full specs on Benno Sports' website (opens in new tab).