New cargo e-bike from Specialized is basically an SUV on two wheels

Specialized has just launched a new e-bike that's perfect for bikepacking, letting you roam further and set up camp more easily. The new Specialized Turbo Tero X (opens in new tab) is a full-suspension e-MTB that can carry all your camping gear with room to spare. No more worrying about investing in ultra-light gear, or leaving your favorite camping creature comforts at home.

As Advnture's sister site Cycling Weekly (opens in new tab) reports, the new bike is capable of carrying up to 30kg (66lb) of cargo spread in baskets and panniers across the frame. That isn't as much as the mighty Rad Power Bikes RadRunner 3 Plus, which also launched this week, but the Turbo Tero X will be able to heft it comfortably over much rougher terrain.

Its full suspension chassis offers 130mm front travel and 120mm rear travel, and is complemented by knobbly tires from Ground Control for grip on loose surfaces and mud.

Full coverage fenders ensure you don't get dirt sprayed up your best hiking pants, and integrated lights make sure you can see (and are seen) in dark, wet, and foggy conditions.

Smart power management

The Turbo Tero X is equipped with Specialized's MasterMind bike computer and mission control unit, which lets you see tweak pedal assist settings and see remaining battery charge, but can also handle the power management for you, monitoring the bike every 10 seconds so you'll be left with enough charge to get you back to basecamp.

There are three models available, depending on your needs and budget. The Tero X 6.0 has a top assisted speed of 28mph courtesy of a Specialized 2.2 motor, and will set you back $6,500/ £6,000. The Tero X 5.0 has slightly more modest specs with a Specialized 2.0 motor, is around 2kg heavier, and costs $5,500/ £5,000. Finally, the Tero X 4.0 has a maximum assisted speed of 20mph from a Full Power 2.0E motor, and is priced at $4,500/ £4,000.

That's certainly not cheap, but if you've been considering investing in an off-roader for camping and backpacking, then it might just change your mind.