Stay away from bull elk: Yellowstone officials issue warning as fall mating season kicks off

Yellowstone National Park officials have issued a warning for visitors to stay away from bull elk during fall mating season, which is now in full swing.

Their language of love is not the same as ours – no whispering sweet nothings or taking the softly, softly approach. They are unpredictable and much more aggressive during this time of year – they can run quickly and may change direction without warning.

Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable and officials have reminded visitors that they are responsible for their own safety. They suggest following this advice:

Always keep at least 25 yards (23m), or the length of two full-sized buses, from elk.

If an elk approaches you, back away immediately.

Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots.



And if an elk charges or runs towards you: Find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.

If nearby shelter is not available, run away.

What not to do

Despite advice, these tourists were filmed blocking the path of a bull elk as it tried to cross the road at Yellowstone.

Officials understand that visitors want mementoes of their trip and have offered the following recommendations for taking photos:

Give them room, use your zoom.

Never approach or pursue animals to take their picture.

Lenses with focal lengths of 300mm or greater are recommended for adequate reach.

